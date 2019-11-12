Brainerd Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Brainerd area.

Officials say Jaimie Anderson was reported missing Monday evening and is possibly endangered. She needs medication that will prevent an emergency medical condition. Anderson was last seen wearing a black and red Tommy Hilfiger jacket, jeans, and a backpack. Officials say Anderson is believed to be in the northeast Brainerd area.

If you have any information on Anderson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today