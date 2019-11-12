Brainerd Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Woman
The Brainerd Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Brainerd area.
Officials say Jaimie Anderson was reported missing Monday evening and is possibly endangered. She needs medication that will prevent an emergency medical condition. Anderson was last seen wearing a black and red Tommy Hilfiger jacket, jeans, and a backpack. Officials say Anderson is believed to be in the northeast Brainerd area.
If you have any information on Anderson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.
