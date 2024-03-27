Brainerd Park Board Discusses Draft Agreement with Brainerd Ski Loons

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, the Brainerd Parks & Recreation Board discussed the first draft of a contract between the City of Brainerd and the Brainerd Ski Loons, a water ski show team in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

At the February Park Board meeting, the board received an agreement proposal from the Ski Loons. City staff was instructed to prepare a draft agreement after the meeting, where homeowners on Rice Lake near Lum Park raised concerns about practice times and water usage.

Changes and additions from staff included what time practices could be held, as well as stating practices must operate 250 feet from the shoreline. The Park Board gave their input on the draft, with the biggest concern being usage restrictions.

“The original draft was a three-day week, a couple of flex days, not really very descriptive,” said board chair Johnathan Miller. “The other board members put together, you know, what they thought, you know, with two days and having it more concrete like it’s – you’re telling us it’s Monday, Tuesday, you’re telling us it’s Tuesday, Wednesday of this week. Coming up with a real schedule so that the public can be a little bit more aware.”

City staff will take the feedback from the Park Board to revise the contract terms. The final draft will be presented and voted on at the next regular Park Board meeting in April.

