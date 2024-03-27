Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Park Board Discusses Draft Agreement with Brainerd Ski Loons

Sammy HolladayMar. 27 2024

On Tuesday, the Brainerd Parks & Recreation Board discussed the first draft of a contract between the City of Brainerd and the Brainerd Ski Loons, a water ski show team in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

At the February Park Board meeting, the board received an agreement proposal from the Ski Loons. City staff was instructed to prepare a draft agreement after the meeting, where homeowners on Rice Lake near Lum Park raised concerns about practice times and water usage.

Changes and additions from staff included what time practices could be held, as well as stating practices must operate 250 feet from the shoreline. The Park Board gave their input on the draft, with the biggest concern being usage restrictions.

“The original draft was a three-day week, a couple of flex days, not really very descriptive,” said board chair Johnathan Miller. “The other board members put together, you know, what they thought, you know, with two days and having it more concrete like it’s – you’re telling us it’s Monday, Tuesday, you’re telling us it’s Tuesday, Wednesday of this week. Coming up with a real schedule so that the public can be a little bit more aware.”

City staff will take the feedback from the Park Board to revise the contract terms. The final draft will be presented and voted on at the next regular Park Board meeting in April.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.