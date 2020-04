Click to print (Opens in new window)

Throughout this entire pandemic, The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes has continued to provide thousands of meals for those most in need. The program is fighting through this social distancing era to continue their incredible work.

To help donate, you can visit their website at outreachprogrambla.org.

