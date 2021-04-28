Brainerd Man Sentenced to Prison for Minneapolis Police Precinct Arson

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for Arson which took place at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building.

According to a release, on May 28, 2020, a crowd went down to the Third Precinct where they began shouting “Burn it down, burn it down.” Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 23 along with others then breached the fence and entered the building. Robinson was assisted by an unidentified co-conspirator who lit an object and threw it toward the building.

“On the night of May 28, 2020, Mr. Robinson chose to depart from lawful protest and instead engaged in violence and destruction. The arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct put lives at risk and contributed to widespread lawlessness in Minneapolis,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk. “With today’s sentence, Mr. Robinson is held accountable for his actions.”

Robinson pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson on December 15 of last year. Robinson was ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay $12 million in restitution.

