Brainerd Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A Woman At Brainerd High School

A Brainerd man is in police custody after allegedly attacking a female staff member in a locker room at Brainerd High School. Local law enforcement were dispatched to the school this morning at 6:48 A.M.

The suspect was described as a male party in dark clothing. He approached the victim from behind and attempted to grab and restrain her. The female staffer was able to break free from the attacker and the attacker fled from the school. A witness at the school believed the attacker was a local man and identified him to police as Jared Allen Tristen McCormack, 20, of Brainerd.

Approximately 15 minutes after the incident was reported, McCormack was located a short distance from the school where he was taken into custody without incident. McCormack was transported to the Crow Wing County Jail where he awaits formal charges while the matter is under review by the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office.

Police believe McCormack removed items of clothing while fleeing from the scene and continue to search for black gloves and a dark colored bandana or face mask.

The victim in the incident was a 36-year-old Brainerd High School Staff member. While fighting off the attacker, she sustained minor physical injuries.

Further investigation will continue and anyone with information about it is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department assisted with this incident.