Brainerd Man Facing Charges for Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old

A 53-year-old Brainerd man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old victim is facing several criminal sexual conduct charges in connection with the allegations.

Robert Authur Gallagher is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

The victim, who is 14, filed a report of criminal sexual conduct with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office on March 28. The victim reported several sexual assaults when they were 13 years old.

Bail for Gallagher was set at $100,000 without conditions or zero dollars with conditions. He is no longer listed as in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail.