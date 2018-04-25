Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Man Dies After Roll Over Crash

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 25 2018
A 46-year-old Brainerd man died in a roll over crash on Highway 371 at Business 371 in Baxter on Tuesday evening.

Wyatt Erwin Jacobs, 46, of Brainerd was heading south on Highway 371 in a 1986 Jeep Comanche pickup when he used the exit ramp onto Business Highway 371, he lost control of rolled over. Jacobs was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jacobs was not wearing a seat belt during the incident.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff and the Baxter Police Department assisted at the scene.

Sarah Winkelmann
