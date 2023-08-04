Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Charged in Connection with Abduction of Son

Lakeland News — Aug. 3 2023

Scott Henrikson (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

The Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team arrested a suspect who allegedly abducted a two-year-old child this past weekend.

Multiple news outlets report that the suspect, Scott Henrikson, was the subject of an AMBER Alert after reportedly abducting his son.

Authorities said Henrikson barricaded himself and the child inside a garage, where the response team was on scene for several hours. Due to Henrikson’s alleged escalating actions, the response team made a forced entry to rescue the child.

Upon entry, the team found Henrikson and the child inside a vehicle. Law enforcement took Henrikson into custody and brought the child to his mother.

Court documents show Henrikson is facing three charges for domestic abuse, depriving another of custodial or parental rights, and obstruction of the legal process. He is currently in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail, where is bail is set at $50,000 with conditions and $100,000 without conditions.

Henrikson’s next court appearance is set for Tuesday, August 8 at 8:30 a.m.

