Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Charged For Allegedly Making Pipe Bomb

Mary BalstadDec. 30 2022

Jonathan Durham
Credit: Crow Wing County Jail

A Brainerd man is facing one felony charge relating to his alleged manufacturing of a pipe bomb.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnathan Durham, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, December 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported finding suspicious items like drug paraphernalia and a possible pipe bomb, along with black powder and cut shotgun shells, in her apartment to law enforcement. The woman stated she found the items while cleaning her apartment.

Upon further investigation, the officer on the case learned Durham made a comment a couple weeks prior about making a pipe bomb. Durham allegedly told the woman that he was making a pipe bomb because “someone deserved it.”

The officer inspected the object when shown to him. In the complaint, the item is described as, “a section of a metal pipe with two metal caps, one which had a green fuse protruding from inside the device.” Around the apartment were also shotgun shells and other ammunition. The officer then called in the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Team for assistance.

After the responding team took the possible explosive away, they conducted an x-ray on it. The x-ray showed the device appeared to be live as it had black powder and shrapnel/fragments inside. The fragmentation reportedly looked consistent to contents inside a shotgun shell.

Law enforcement managed to locate and speak with Durham, who initially denied making the pipe bomb. The criminal complaint describes Durham as frantic, with him “fumbling over his words and eventually stated it wasn’t for anything.” He was supposedly “dinking around” before dissembling the device. Durham then reportedly took all the contents out of it about four months prior when showing his ex-girlfriend how to make the device while reminiscing about times with his grandfather. He told law enforcement he knew it was illegal to have the pipe bomb and never did anything else with it.

Durham was then placed under arrest by a deputy. On their way to the Crow Wing County Jail, Durham reportedly made a comment from the back of the police vehicle that he was “being framed and that must be why he was missing shotgun shells.”

Durham is currently facing one felony count of possession, manufacturing, transportation or storage of an incendiary/explosive device. The maximum sentence is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

His next court appearance is January 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys Hockey Defeats Elk River 3-2

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Tackle & Bait Shop Gives Tips on Ice Safety

Crow Wing Co. Seeking Temporary Fix to Pay Jail Health Care Workers After Provider Bankruptcy

Sertoma Winter Wonderland Spreads Holiday Cheer to Brainerd Lakes Area

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.