Brainerd Man Accused of Assaulting Police Officer, Trying to Disarm 2 Officers
A Brainerd man accused of assaulting a police officer on Tuesday has been charged in Crow Wing County Court in connection with the incident.
37-year-old Paul Ammon Austin is charged with four felonies and one gross misdemeanor. They are:
- felony dangerous weapon or firearm possession
- felony assault of a peace officer
- felony attempted disarming of a peace officer (two counts)
- gross misdemeanor 4th-degree attempted assault against a peace officer
Austin is accused of trying to disarm two officers who were trying to arrest him at the Wild Rice Depot gas station in Brainerd. He is also accused of punching a deputy in the eye and biting the deputy’s hand twice during a struggle.
In addition, court documents say Austin tried to stab the deputy in the hand with a pen. Austin is also accused of trying to headbutt another deputy involved in the arrest.
Later, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Austin’s home and seized more than two pounds of marijuana. Austin is also facing a felony charge for that.
