Brainerd/Little Falls’s Cheyenne Abear Heading to BSU

Aug. 7 2019

Cheyenne Abear of Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey is staying in Minnesota as he will be playing for the Bemidji State Beavers in the fall. Abear was originally committed to play for Division I Union in New York state, but Bemidji State announced today that she signed an Offer of Admission with BSU.

A four-year letter winner for the Warriors girls hockey program, Abear helped guide Brainerd/Little Falls to a 77-22-1 record in four seasons. She was not only part of the first Warriors team to make the Minnesota State Tournament in 2018, but she also guided the Warriors to the team’s first-ever state championship game in 2019. She netted over 22 goals and 19 assists as a senior, including the overtime game-winning goal in the semifinal game to propel the Warriors to second place at the 2019 Class AA Minnesota State Tournament.

AJ Feldman

