Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Ready For Another Section Showdown With Roseau

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team took care of business Tuesday night against Alexandria, and Roseau had no problems against Buffalo. That means for the third time in four years, it will be the Warriors battling the Rams for the Section 8AA championship and ticket to the state tournament. But the rivalry between Brainerd/Little Falls and Roseau has been going on for longer than just this season.

The section showdown will take place right in Brainerd on Friday, February 14th at the Brainerd Community Arena, with puck drop set for 7 PM. The last two times the Warriors and Rams met at Bemidji in the section final, we were entertained to a three and four overtime game, and Friday’s matchup is shaping up to be just as thrilling. This will also be Brainerd/Little Falls’ fourth straight appearance in the section championship.