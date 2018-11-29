Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
*Updated* Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Woman In Bena

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Looking For A Return Trip To The State Tournament

Anthony Scott
Nov. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

The magic was in the air last season… or rather on the ice for the Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey team last year. The Flying Warriors became the first team from Brainerd, boys or girls, to make it to the state tournament in hockey, but can the team make it back to the Excel Center this year.

“I think the girls for sure want to get back there and get some wins,” Olivia King, Brainerd/Little Falls senior goaltender, said.

Brainerd/Little Falls lost a bunch of seniors last year, but they said if they get back to the state tournament it will be because of their upperclassmen once again.

“It doesn’t matter what the sport is, you win with your veterans,” James Ernster, Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey head coach, said. “We have a solid group of seniors this year and we will have a solid group of seniors next year, and they understand that you need to put in extra time over your normal practice time.”

With last year’s section championship game being decided in triple overtime, the Flying Warriors are ready for anything that is thrown at them this season.

“I think the girls definitely know when the pressure is on, but they can handle it, and it helps soothe the younger girls,” King said.

Brainerd/Little Falls may have a very experienced team coming back, but they know hard work is the only thing that will get them back to state.

“If you as a team start to take those things for granted that you are going to get there, that’s when an upset sneaks up and bites you,” Ernster said.

When Ernster took over the Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team they only won two games the season before, but they have quickly gone from underdogs to top-dogs after back to back 20-win seasons.

“These girls have to understand that every shift that every other team gives us is going to be their best shift,” Ernster said. “They want to play their best game against us.”

But opponents should be scared to travel to Brainerd, as the Flying Warriors are 26-2 in their last 28 games at home.

“It’s our home rink we always want to defend it,” King said. “We always play a lot better at home than we do anywhere else.”

Brainerd/Little Falls will have their first chance to defend their home ice next Tuesday, December 4th, when Moorhead comes to town at 5:00 p.m.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland PBS Opens Doors For Annual Holiday Open House

Brainerd Police Chief Asks City To Expand Police Force

Brainerd Police Department Searching For Missing Man

Lakeland PBS Holding Holiday Open House In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More

Chris Justice said

Thank you for all of your fabulous coverage of Bemidji High School Sports!!!... Read More

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Latest Story

20 for 20: Sunday Liquor Sales (2017)

To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered
Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Latest Stories

20 for 20: Sunday Liquor Sales (2017)

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Marketplace Foods Donates Funds To Help Provide Mammograms To The Bemidji Community

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Gull Dam Brewing To Close At The End Of The Year

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

CLC Psychology Club Bust Myths About Sexual Assault

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

*Updated* Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Woman In Bena

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.