Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Excited For First State Trip

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
In Class 2A, the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors are preparing for their first ever state tournament appearance. They will take on Edina in the quarterfinals, a team they lost to earlier this season 4-1.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More
Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More
Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More
Way to go Shelly!... Read More