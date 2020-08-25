Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Increases Health Safety Measures

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 24 2020

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport (BRD) is focusing on creating a safer, cleaner environment for passengers who are preparing to take their next flight.

The airport has implemented the “Delta CareStandard” program. The program will focus on new health safety measures such as keeping surfaces clean, providing customers with more space, and social distancing throughout their travels. This includes from pre-flight to check-in when departing from BRD until baggage claim at the destination.

“We would like to let our travelers know about all the extensive health safety measures that are in place—both at BRD and on connecting Delta flights,” said Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Director Steve Wright. “The Delta CareStandard is very comprehensive and covers several areas of health safety that passengers will notice and appreciate when they fly from BRD.”

Passengers will notice the Delta CareStandard health and safety protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing, industrial-grade filtered air circulation, the use of electrostatic sprayers with disinfectant, and frequent sanitizing.

To learn more about the health safety protocols when flying from Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport (BRD), visit brainerdairport.com or call (218) 825-2166.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Discusses Budget, COVID-19 Relief in Special Session

Brainerd Restaurant and Venue Debuts Drive-In Theatre

717 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Tech Drive in Bemidji to Help Bring Computers to Students in Need

Latest Stories

In Business: New Italian Food Truck In Bemidji Makes a Name for Itself

Posted on Aug. 25 2020

Bemidji City Council Discusses Budget, COVID-19 Relief in Special Session

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

Brainerd Restaurant and Venue Debuts Drive-In Theatre

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

717 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

Tech Drive in Bemidji to Help Bring Computers to Students in Need

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.