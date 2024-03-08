Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian Receives Legacy Award

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian has received a legacy award from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Executives. The award is presented annually to a Chamber leader who has made a lasting impact with ten or more years in the industry.

Kilian’s goal with the Brainerd Lakes Chamber is to grow small businesses that will provide jobs and help the community thrive throughout the area. Receiving recognition from fellow chamber executives is what makes this award special in Kilian’s eyes.

Since Kilian became president in 2014, he has helped the Brainerd Lakes Chamber grow to over 1,100 members.

