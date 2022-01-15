Brainerd Lakes Area Mourning Loss of Irma Cragun
The Brainerd Lakes Area is mourning the loss of Irma Cragun, co-owner of Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake, who passed away on Monday. Her impact in the community affected many and left a long-lasting impression.
A service for Irma will be held from 2-3 PM at Cragun’s Resort on Monday, January 17. The service will be streamed online as well. Visitation will start two hours before at noon.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.