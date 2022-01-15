Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Area Mourning Loss of Irma Cragun

Lakeland News — Jan. 14 2022

The Brainerd Lakes Area is mourning the loss of Irma Cragun, co-owner of Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake, who passed away on Monday. Her impact in the community affected many and left a long-lasting impression.

A service for Irma will be held from 2-3 PM at Cragun’s Resort on Monday, January 17. The service will be streamed online as well. Visitation will start two hours before at noon.

Lakeland News

