Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Community Helping Athletes Navigate Lost Season

Brad Hamilton — May. 22 2020

Like all other Minnesota State High School League spring sports, the golf season was cut short this year due to COVID-19. But with some creativity and social distancing, local golfers were still able to hit the links.

Dave Sadlowsky, the Golf Pro at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge, said he couldn’t imagine being told his high school season wouldn’t happen due to a pandemic. He was once in their shoes, a high school golfer with a passion for the game and thirst for competition. For that reason, the Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Event was born.

Today’s event was one of five different tournaments for high school golfers in the area who had lost their spring season due to COVID-19.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Churches Defy Governor Walz Order, Plan to Reopen Next Week

Outdoor Dining Options Available on June 1st, But Restrictions Still Apply

Essentia Health Laying Off 900 Workers

Safari North Wildlife Park Opens Drive-Thru Exhibit

Recent Show

Backroads: Wildview

May 21 at 7:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org. From the frozen land of 10,000 lakes comes rock band
Posted on May. 14 2020

Recently Added

Backroads: Wildview

Posted on May. 14 2020

Backroads: exo/exo

Posted on May. 7 2020

Lakeland Currents - Adaptive County Leadership during COVID 19

Posted on May. 1 2020

Common Ground: Delina White

Posted on May. 1 2020

Lakeland Currents: Wellness in the Woods

Posted on May. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.