Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Community Helping Athletes Navigate Lost Season

Like all other Minnesota State High School League spring sports, the golf season was cut short this year due to COVID-19. But with some creativity and social distancing, local golfers were still able to hit the links.

Dave Sadlowsky, the Golf Pro at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge, said he couldn’t imagine being told his high school season wouldn’t happen due to a pandemic. He was once in their shoes, a high school golfer with a passion for the game and thirst for competition. For that reason, the Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Event was born.

Today’s event was one of five different tournaments for high school golfers in the area who had lost their spring season due to COVID-19.