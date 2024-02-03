Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Ready to Kick Off for 2024

Miles WalkerFeb. 3 2024

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is set to kick off Saturday morning.

This year, the fishing competition will get underway at 8 a.m. and will be spread across various lakes in the Brainerd Lakes Area. The contest will utilize the FishDonkey app before culminating with a celebration at Fleet Farm in Baxter.

Although ice depths at nine inches have pushed the extravaganza to a hybrid format, the atmosphere will still feel the same.

“[What] ‘hybrid’ means is that we’re having concierge stations,” explained event co-chair Mike Kuck. “We’re going to be out and about, we’re going to be able to still be there and still have an in-person feel. It’s just not going to be shoulder-to-shoulder this year. But it’s the same excitement. We’re still giving away a truck. We’re still giving away all that, but we’re making sure that we’re doing it in a safe way, that we all can still enjoy this for the 34th year.”

Contestants can park at the Brainerd International Raceway for festivities on Saturday, Feb. 3, where buses will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. to shuttle people to various access points across the area. An official fishing map can be found on the Ice Fishing Extravaganza website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

CLC Hosts Speed Networking Event for Local High School Students

Delta Partnership Among Topics at Brainerd Airport Commission’s Monthly Meeting

Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Breezes to 8-1 Victory Over Fergus Falls on Senior Night

Clothing Giveaway at Brainerd Legion Helps Those in Need

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.