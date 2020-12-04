Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Going Virtual in 2021

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The big Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is going virtual in 2021.

The Jaycees recently announced the change due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting fishing tournaments to no more than 250 people. The extravaganza typically brings in thousands of anglers to Gull Lake’s Hole-in-the-Day Bay.

Anglers will submit their entries by using an online app that will go live the day of the contest. Fish length, not weight, will be counted.

Lakeland News will take a closer look at these changes in a future story that we are currently still working on producing.

