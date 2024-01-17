Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Home Heavily Damaged by Fire Monday Night

Lakeland News — Jan. 16 2024

A Brainerd home was heavily damaged by fire Monday night.

No one was injured, but firefighters fought the fire for several hours in bitter cold conditions. The home is located on the 500 block of South 8th Street in Brainerd.

Fire chief Tim Holmes told the Brainerd Dispatch it was an electrical fire that likely started in the kitchen. The home suffered both fire and smoke damage.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Public Schools Adopts New Strategic Plan

Brainerd Keeping Public Utilities Director Title After Current Director Retires

Bemidji Wrestling Hosts Day 1 of Annual Rick Lee Invitational at Sanford Center

ConnectEffect Interactive Experience Coming to CLC in Brainerd

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.