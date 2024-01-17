Brainerd Home Heavily Damaged by Fire Monday Night
A Brainerd home was heavily damaged by fire Monday night.
No one was injured, but firefighters fought the fire for several hours in bitter cold conditions. The home is located on the 500 block of South 8th Street in Brainerd.
Fire chief Tim Holmes told the Brainerd Dispatch it was an electrical fire that likely started in the kitchen. The home suffered both fire and smoke damage.
