Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Hockey Alums Lead Lakes Hockey Academy

Chaz MootzJun. 28 2023

The Lakes Hockey Academy is in year three since its inception in 2021 and has continued to gain popularity with each year. The LHA is led by former Brainerd boys hockey standout Mitch McLain and several other former Brainerd hockey standouts including Cole Smith, Mitch Andres, Eric Pohlkamp, and Joey Frazer.

On ice workouts are just one aspect of the Lakes Hockey Academy. The LHA also includes plyometrics, strength workouts, and film sessions throughout the summer-long camp that begins in late June and continues through the second week of August.

McLain also emphasizes the importance in helping the players at Lakes Hockey Academy become better people as well, “hopefully we’re some day bettering their life, whether that’s outside of hockey with lessons they learned here, or they get to go to school and play D1 hockey and better their career, better their life, and get school payed for…we like the success stories here.”

For more information on the Lakes Hockey Academy, you can visit their website here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys Hockey Defeats Elk River 3-2

Pohlkamps and a Passport: How Former Brainerd Warrior Eric Pohlkamp Won a World Jr. Championship

Conner Erickson Returns Home to Brainerd After 3 Months in the Hospital

Former Brainerd Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp Verbally Commits to BSU

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.