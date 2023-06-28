Brainerd Hockey Alums Lead Lakes Hockey Academy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Lakes Hockey Academy is in year three since its inception in 2021 and has continued to gain popularity with each year. The LHA is led by former Brainerd boys hockey standout Mitch McLain and several other former Brainerd hockey standouts including Cole Smith, Mitch Andres, Eric Pohlkamp, and Joey Frazer.

On ice workouts are just one aspect of the Lakes Hockey Academy. The LHA also includes plyometrics, strength workouts, and film sessions throughout the summer-long camp that begins in late June and continues through the second week of August.

McLain also emphasizes the importance in helping the players at Lakes Hockey Academy become better people as well, “hopefully we’re some day bettering their life, whether that’s outside of hockey with lessons they learned here, or they get to go to school and play D1 hockey and better their career, better their life, and get school payed for…we like the success stories here.”

For more information on the Lakes Hockey Academy, you can visit their website here.

