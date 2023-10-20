Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Girls’ Tennis Prepares for 1st Trip to State Since 2011

Miles WalkerOct. 20 2023

The Brainerd girls’ tennis team hasn’t been to the state tournament since 2011, and they haven’t sent an individual in the singles bracket since Alena Grabowski in 1990. That all changed when the Warriors won the Section 8AA tournament last Friday and senior Lila Collins qualified as the #2 individual. Add in the qualifying doubles pair of Claire Erdal and Ericah Folden, and you have a well-represented Brainerd squad.

The tournament will commence Tuesday, Oct. 24, bright and early at 8 in the morning.

