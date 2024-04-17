Brainerd Girls’ Lacrosse Falls to St. Cloud for 1st Loss of Season

Although other games may have been postponed due to rain on Tuesday, it wasn’t an issue for Brainerd girls’ lacrosse as they hosted St. Cloud. The Warriors came into the game 1-0 after a 23-1 victory of Sartell-Sauk Rapids on Friday.

Brainerd was leading in the first half, but in the second, St. Cloud would rally all the way back to win 8-6. The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season, but they’ll have their shot at revenge when they play the Crush again in nine days.