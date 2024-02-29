Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Heading to Section Semis with Win Over Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd girls’ basketball capped regular season play on a high note, winning nine of their 10 contests, which locked them into the 3-seed in Section 8AAAA. They finished 21 and five overall, but on Wednesday, they faced a team who gave them one of those losses.
The Warriors hosted 6th-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice in the section quarterfinals. The two teams split their season series, but Brainerd went on to win 79-56 over Sauk Rapids-Rice.
The Warriors will play 2-seed Elk River on the road and will try to avenge a 66-46 loss to the Elks from this past Saturday.
