Brainerd Girls Basketball Grateful to Be Back on the Court

Lakeland News — Jan. 6 2021

Thursday, January 14th is the earliest high school sports can play their first game. Usually in basketball, a team gets two weeks of practice and maybe a scrimmage or two…but not this year.

Sports reporter Nick Ursini went to the Brainerd girls basketball team’s practice to talk with the Warriors about their unusual off-season and how they are preparing for their first game.

Last winter, the Warriors finished with a 14-13 record. No schedules have been officially released yet.

