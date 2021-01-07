Brainerd Girls Basketball Grateful to Be Back on the Court

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday, January 14th is the earliest high school sports can play their first game. Usually in basketball, a team gets two weeks of practice and maybe a scrimmage or two…but not this year.

Sports reporter Nick Ursini went to the Brainerd girls basketball team’s practice to talk with the Warriors about their unusual off-season and how they are preparing for their first game.

Last winter, the Warriors finished with a 14-13 record. No schedules have been officially released yet.