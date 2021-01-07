Brainerd Girls Basketball Grateful to Be Back on the Court
Thursday, January 14th is the earliest high school sports can play their first game. Usually in basketball, a team gets two weeks of practice and maybe a scrimmage or two…but not this year.
Sports reporter Nick Ursini went to the Brainerd girls basketball team’s practice to talk with the Warriors about their unusual off-season and how they are preparing for their first game.
Last winter, the Warriors finished with a 14-13 record. No schedules have been officially released yet.