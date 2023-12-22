Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Defeats Bemidji 50-32, Improves to 5-2 on Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s another week and another rivalry game between Bemidji and Brainerd, this time in girls’ basketball. The two squads are a juxtaposition of sorts, with the Warriors having scored at least 50 points in five of their six games this season, while the Lumberjacks have not allowed an opponent to score 50 in all eight of their games.

On Thursday, the two teams tipped off in Bemidji, where both tried to impose their brand of basketball. The Warriors’ offense would come to life in the second half, and Brainerd would go on to beat Bemidji 50-32.

The Warriors improve to 5-2 on the season, while the Lumberjacks are now 5-4.

