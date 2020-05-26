Brainerd Fourth of July Parade and Entertainment Canceled, Fireworks to Remain
Brainerd Community Action officials have announced that there will be a change to this year’s Fourth of July plans. The Fourth of July Parade has been canceled and Arts in the Park has been postponed to a later date, but they will continue with a firework show.
“This year is all about picking ourselves back up, dusting off, and finding ways of making the best with what we are allowed to do, rather than focus on what we cannot,” said Community Action Executive Director Dave Badeaux. “It pains us to make this tough decision, but ultimately we have to do what is in the best interest for all those involved, especially our community members, family and friends. Right now, that means looking at things from fresh perspectives and finding new ways to celebrate the birth of our great nation.”
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.