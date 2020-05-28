Brainerd Fourth of July Fireworks Show Will Still Go On Amidst Parade Cancellation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After announcing the cancellation of the annual Fourth of July parade, Brainerd Community Action still plans to hold this year’s fireworks show. Additional information will be released in the coming weeks outlining the details.

Brainerd Community Action’s board members have held weekly meetings to address the major events that Brainerd residents rely on. The decision to cancel the annual parade was to focus on the overall safety of the community.

The Arts in the Park Event is currently postponed. For more information, visit brainerdcommunityaction.org.

