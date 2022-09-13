Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Football Player Hospitalized After Suffering Serious Head Injury in Game

Ryan BowlerSep. 12 2022

Conner Erickson (Photo Credit: Erickson Family)

A Brainerd high school football player suffered a serious head injury in last Friday’s game at Moorhead and remains hospitalized.

Conner Erickson, a captain for the Warriors, was rushed to Sanford Fargo Medical Center for emergency surgery. Right now, there isn’t a specific hit or play known to be the cause of the injury.

According to Conner’s family, the layer between the brain and the skull began to bleed, causing Conner to need a piece of his skull removed in order to relieve pressure.

The Brainerd community has since then come together to show their support. A statement from Brainerd Public Schools says, “We are a small, close-knit community, and when one of us hurts, we all hurt. Our Warrior Community will be focusing our efforts on supporting Conner and his family.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Conner’s medical expenses, along with a CaringBridge page where his status will be updated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

