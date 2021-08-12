Brainerd Football Gets New Helmet Guards to Help Prevent Concussions
It’s a new season and a new look for the 2021 Brainerd Warrior football team.
“Makes you look like a bowling ball,” said senior linebacker Nathaniel Staehling. “But that does not matter when it prevents concussions, that’s what they’re for.”
The new “Guardian Caps” are used by the Warriors in practice to help reduce the risk of head and neck injuries. Due to some players receiving concussions last year, head coach Jason Freed felt the need to have these to help protect his Warriors.
“I had talked to a couple coaches who have used them, and I thought to myself, ‘alright, I am going to get these,'” said Freed. “Our Brainerd Warrior Football Association really stepped up to the plate and said, ‘let’s purchase them for all kids grades 9-12.'”
The Brainerd Warriors open up their season at home on Friday, August 27 versus Coon Rapids.