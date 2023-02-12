Brainerd Floral Shop Preps for Valentine’s Day, Gives Advice on Obtaining Flowers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and with their close ties to romance, flowers are one of the most popular gifts to give that special someone. That means florists have been spending the past week prepping for the holiday. North Country Floral in Brainerd shared what they do in order to get ready to meet customer demands.

For starters, they have upped their inventory. Normally, they’d receive shipments just three days a week, but leading up to the holiday, they will get flowers every day. They will handle anywhere between 300 to 400 orders on the 13th and 14th of February alone. Also, during a normal week, North Country Floral will use about 12 dozen roses in their arrangements. For this holiday week, they will use over 2,000.

If roses aren’t your thing, however, the shop also carries many different types of flowers from carnations and tulips and alstroemeria to daisies. Of course, if you want to make sure you get your flowers in time for February 14th, it is best to plan ahead of the rush to ensure your florist can fulfill your order.

