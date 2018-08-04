Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Eyeing a PGA Tour Event

AJ Feldman
Aug. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

It was announced back in June that the PGA tour is coming to the Twin Cities in 2019, and now, Brainerd is working towards getting an event of their own. Cragun’s Legacy Course is hosting the Brainerd Lakes Area Tour Showcase on August 22nd in the first step of securing a spot on the tour. Each year, the showcase is expected to grow, and the hope is by the year 2021 a PGA Tour opportunity will arise.

“This is the right community, this is the right environment,” said Ron Sanders, Brainerd Tour Showcase Executive Director. “The PGA Tour would love it. We have all the recreational assets that we can leverage: boating, lodging, games, fishing, racing, it’s all here. It’s the perfect environment to bring a PGA Tour event here.”

Sanders wants the showcase and everything involved with the tournament to feel like a PGA event. Today, the group announced that Minnesota native and golf legend Bud Chapman will be the honorary starter for the showcase.

“I just want to thank them for the opportunity and the honor that he’s bestowing on me to be able to hit that first shot,” said Chapman. “It’ll be tough. I’ll be worried about it from now until then. Will I duff it? I don’t know.”

This year’s one-day showcase will primarily feature players from Canada’s McKenzie Tour.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

20 for 20: 371 Bypass Opening (2000)

Brainerd American Legion Baseball Confident Heading to the State Tournament

Plane Crash Near Brainerd Airport

South Sixth Street Construction in Brainerd Extends to Highway 210

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Jessica said

This story has false information.. for 1 thing the male did NOT get arrested and... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.