Brainerd Eyeing a PGA Tour Event

It was announced back in June that the PGA tour is coming to the Twin Cities in 2019, and now, Brainerd is working towards getting an event of their own. Cragun’s Legacy Course is hosting the Brainerd Lakes Area Tour Showcase on August 22nd in the first step of securing a spot on the tour. Each year, the showcase is expected to grow, and the hope is by the year 2021 a PGA Tour opportunity will arise.

“This is the right community, this is the right environment,” said Ron Sanders, Brainerd Tour Showcase Executive Director. “The PGA Tour would love it. We have all the recreational assets that we can leverage: boating, lodging, games, fishing, racing, it’s all here. It’s the perfect environment to bring a PGA Tour event here.”

Sanders wants the showcase and everything involved with the tournament to feel like a PGA event. Today, the group announced that Minnesota native and golf legend Bud Chapman will be the honorary starter for the showcase.

“I just want to thank them for the opportunity and the honor that he’s bestowing on me to be able to hit that first shot,” said Chapman. “It’ll be tough. I’ll be worried about it from now until then. Will I duff it? I don’t know.”

This year’s one-day showcase will primarily feature players from Canada’s McKenzie Tour.