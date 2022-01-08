Brainerd EDA Dishing Out Money to More Organizations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd’s Economic Development Authority has mainly used one corporation in its pursuit of economic development services. But Yesterday’s EDA meeting changed all that. By an almost unanimous decision, that duty will now belong to five different entities.

Previously, the EDA worked solely with the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation (BLAEDC) to help generate economic growth in the city. For 2022, the EDA decided to disperse the $140,000 budget to multiple organizations. In addition to the EDA and BLAEDC, Visit Brainerd, Swanson Haskamp Consulting, and Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition will also be receiving funding.

The EDA will implement these changes at the start of 2022. The EDA also meets monthly to make sure all parties understand the year’s goals.

