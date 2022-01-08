Lakeland PBS

Brainerd EDA Dishing Out Money to More Organizations

Chris BurnsJan. 7 2022

Brainerd’s Economic Development Authority has mainly used one corporation in its pursuit of economic development services. But Yesterday’s EDA meeting changed all that. By an almost unanimous decision, that duty will now belong to five different entities.

Previously, the EDA worked solely with the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation (BLAEDC) to help generate economic growth in the city. For 2022, the EDA decided to disperse the $140,000 budget to multiple organizations. In addition to the EDA and BLAEDC, Visit Brainerd, Swanson Haskamp Consulting, and Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition will also be receiving funding.

The EDA will implement these changes at the start of 2022. The EDA also meets monthly to make sure all parties understand the year’s goals.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Lions Club 5M9 Hosting Mid-Winter Convention in Brainerd

Northwoods Adventure: Guided Snowshoe Tours at Northland Arboretum

WonderTrek Children’s Museum in Brainerd Aims to Keep Kids Learning

Suspect Arrested Following Report of Robbery in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.