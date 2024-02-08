Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Dispatch Recognized as MN’s Outstanding Daily Newspaper with Vance Trophy

Sammy HolladayFeb. 7 2024

The Vance Trophy at the Brainerd Dispatch offices

The Brainerd Dispatch was awarded the Vance Trophy at the 2022-23 Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest. The Vance Trophy is given to the top multi-day newspaper in the state.

The Dispatch is no stranger to awards, now having received a total of 44 awards. This was the first time the Dispatch won the Vance Trophy, and they are proud that their hard work has paid off.

The Brainerd Dispatch is the smallest newspaper to win the Vance Trophy. The award has been given out since 1985, and the Dispatch is only the fourth different newspaper to win the award, after the St. Cloud Times, Post-Bulletin, and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

By — Sammy Holladay

