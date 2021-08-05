Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Discusses Major Reconstruction Project on Highway 210/Washington Street

Nick UrsiniAug. 4 2021

Discussion has begun among county and city officials regarding the reconstruction project of Highway 210 and Washington Street in Brainerd. Project development began in late 2019, with an open house scheduled for March of 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

The project stretches from Baxter Drive to Pine Shores Road. At the Mississippi River Bridge, the proposal would increase the sidewalks from 6 feet wide to 11 feet wide.

From responses received in a virtual open house last year on the project, traffic safety and moving through town were the top priorities. Drivers responded that they’re all right with the roadway but not feeling good about it, while bicyclists and pedestrians thought it worked poorly or could use some improvement.

Another online comment period is planned to begin in mid-to-late August and last about three weeks.

Paper copies of the design proposals will be available at City Hall and other county buildings later this month.

