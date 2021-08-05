Brainerd Discusses Major Reconstruction Project on Highway 210/Washington Street

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Discussion has begun among county and city officials regarding the reconstruction project of Highway 210 and Washington Street in Brainerd. Project development began in late 2019, with an open house scheduled for March of 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

The project stretches from Baxter Drive to Pine Shores Road. At the Mississippi River Bridge, the proposal would increase the sidewalks from 6 feet wide to 11 feet wide.

From responses received in a virtual open house last year on the project, traffic safety and moving through town were the top priorities. Drivers responded that they’re all right with the roadway but not feeling good about it, while bicyclists and pedestrians thought it worked poorly or could use some improvement.

Another online comment period is planned to begin in mid-to-late August and last about three weeks.

Paper copies of the design proposals will be available at City Hall and other county buildings later this month.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today