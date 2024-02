Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the weekend, the Brainerd Dance Team ended a drought when they won their first state title in 25 years in High Kick.

The Class AAA champions dominated the field at the Target Center with their performance that scored 760 out of 800 available points, the Warriors’ highest point total of the year.

