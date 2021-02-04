Brainerd Couple Speaks on Fire That Destroyed Their Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There was devastation, sadness, and a whole lot of thoughts of “never thought it would happen to me.” These are feelings from the Brainerd couple who managed to escape their mobile home before it was destroyed in a recent fire.

During the last week and a half, house owner Tom Phillips has been extremely thankful for everyone who has reached out and helped. He wanted to especially thank the firefighters and the Red Cross for going above and beyond what he imagined.

