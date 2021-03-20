Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Considering New Ordinance for Non-Commercial Yard Signs

Lakeland News — Mar. 19 2021

After 71 Brainerd residents received notices about their yard signs, a new ordinance for non-commercial yard signs is in the process of being drawn up.

The current ordinance says any non-commercial speech signs are being allowed during the election cycle, but once it’s over, they have to be removed. The residents who received these letters wrote to the Brainerd City Council asking for the ordinance to be more specific about political signs versus non-political signs. The council then asked the planning commission to review the ordinance.

Planning Commission Chairman Mike Duval expects this topic will be addressed in the next city council meeting, which is scheduled for April 5.

