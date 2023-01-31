Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Considering Allowing Alcohol at City Park Events

Lakeland News — Jan. 31 2023

The Brainerd Park Board is asking for the city’s policy on not allowing alcohol consumption in city parks to be changed.

When the Park Board drafted up new procedures for the bandshell by the new Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park, they realized alcohol would not be allowed. It has now been brought up to the Brainerd City Council in hopes of having that rule changed and letting the public consume alcohol during events.

“The city council has directed staff to review the current ordinance, and we will be making changes to it, because as it turned out when we reviewed the current ordinance, beer and alcohol are not allowed in any city park unless it’s a very limited reason, for like a professional team,” said Brainerd City Councilor Gabe Johnson. “So it stands right now, softball players who bring a case of beer to their softball are outside of the law in the city of Brainerd, so we’re at least going to adjust that.”

The next city council meeting will be held the first Monday in February. Johnson says there have been no promises made on when or if this will be resolved in the coming months ahead.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Anglers Gearing Up for 33rd Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Sending Sexually Explicit Images to a Minor

Kinship Partners in Brainerd Seeking Mentors for Its Youth Programs

“Women Who Care” Donates Over $10,000 to Crossing Arts Alliance in Downtown Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.