Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council To Hold Meetings Online

Nathan Green — Mar. 24 2020

The Brainerd City Council has announced it will be adjusting to social distancing recommendations by finding a new way to hold its meetings.

The council has been working with its IT department to come up with a way to continue holding meetings online. Acting mayor Gabe Johnson said his hope is that this will help create a way to continue the city’s work.

The council is expected to start this new online format for its next meeting on April 6th.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

