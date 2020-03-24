Brainerd City Council To Hold Meetings Online
The Brainerd City Council has announced it will be adjusting to social distancing recommendations by finding a new way to hold its meetings.
The council has been working with its IT department to come up with a way to continue holding meetings online. Acting mayor Gabe Johnson said his hope is that this will help create a way to continue the city’s work.
The council is expected to start this new online format for its next meeting on April 6th.
