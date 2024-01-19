Brainerd City Council Settles on 5 Finalists for City Administrator

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Members of the Brainerd City Council have settled on five finalists in their search for a new city administrator. All five will be invited to participate in final interviews on Jan. 28 and 29.

A group of 23 applicants was first narrowed to 10 semifinalists and then to five finalists. The position is open because former city administrator Jennifer Bergman resigned in October to take a position with Minnesota Housing.

The five finalists are:

Matthew A. Hill, currently city administrator in Crosby, Minnesota

Matthew Skaret, currently city administrator in Jackson, Minnesota

Nick Broyles, currently public works director in Spearfish, South Dakota

Patrick Dame, executive director of the Rapid City (South Dakota) Regional Airport

Darren Groth, currently planning consultant and an economic/community development director for Camano Island, Washington

All five candidates will be invited to Brainerd for a community meet-and-greet session on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Notch 8. That will be followed by a rigorous interview schedule on Monday, Jan. 29. The city council is scheduled to make a final selection at their meeting that evening.

