Brainerd City Council Settles on 5 Finalists for City Administrator
Members of the Brainerd City Council have settled on five finalists in their search for a new city administrator. All five will be invited to participate in final interviews on Jan. 28 and 29.
A group of 23 applicants was first narrowed to 10 semifinalists and then to five finalists. The position is open because former city administrator Jennifer Bergman resigned in October to take a position with Minnesota Housing.
The five finalists are:
- Matthew A. Hill, currently city administrator in Crosby, Minnesota
- Matthew Skaret, currently city administrator in Jackson, Minnesota
- Nick Broyles, currently public works director in Spearfish, South Dakota
- Patrick Dame, executive director of the Rapid City (South Dakota) Regional Airport
- Darren Groth, currently planning consultant and an economic/community development director for Camano Island, Washington
All five candidates will be invited to Brainerd for a community meet-and-greet session on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Notch 8. That will be followed by a rigorous interview schedule on Monday, Jan. 29. The city council is scheduled to make a final selection at their meeting that evening.
