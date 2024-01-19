Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Settles on 5 Finalists for City Administrator

Lakeland News — Jan. 19 2024

Four of the five finalists for Brainerd City Administrator – from left to right: Nick Broyles, Patrick Dame, Darren Groth, Matthew Skaret (not pictured: Matthew A. Hill)

Members of the Brainerd City Council have settled on five finalists in their search for a new city administrator. All five will be invited to participate in final interviews on Jan. 28 and 29.

A group of 23 applicants was first narrowed to 10 semifinalists and then to five finalists. The position is open because former city administrator Jennifer Bergman resigned in October to take a position with Minnesota Housing.

The five finalists are:

  • Matthew A. Hill, currently city administrator in Crosby, Minnesota
  • Matthew Skaret, currently city administrator in Jackson, Minnesota
  • Nick Broyles, currently public works director in Spearfish, South Dakota
  • Patrick Dame, executive director of the Rapid City (South Dakota) Regional Airport
  • Darren Groth, currently planning consultant and an economic/community development director for Camano Island, Washington

All five candidates will be invited to Brainerd for a community meet-and-greet session on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Notch 8. That will be followed by a rigorous interview schedule on Monday, Jan. 29. The city council is scheduled to make a final selection at their meeting that evening.

By — Lakeland News

