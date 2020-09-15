Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Meetings to Reopen to the Public For First Time Since March

Lakeland News — Sep. 15 2020

Brainerd City Council members have announced that for the first time since March, the public will be allowed to join their council meetings in person on September 21st.

Last week, members of the council met for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown began in the spring, with the public only being allowed to join the meetings via online streaming. Discussions are still ongoing as to how many people will be allowed to attend the upcoming meeting, as well as making sure to have as many safety precautions as needed.

The council meeting will still be live streamed for anyone who is uncomfortable attending in person.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Time Change For Bemidji Trump Visit, City Approves Police Mutual Aid Agreement

Crow Wing County Officials Report Total COVID-19 Deaths Now at 18

Good Samaritan Society Finding Ways to Let Residents Visit with Family

Minnesota Department of Health Officials Give Advice on Back-to-School Safety

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.