Brainerd City Council Meetings to Reopen to the Public For First Time Since March

Brainerd City Council members have announced that for the first time since March, the public will be allowed to join their council meetings in person on September 21st.

Last week, members of the council met for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown began in the spring, with the public only being allowed to join the meetings via online streaming. Discussions are still ongoing as to how many people will be allowed to attend the upcoming meeting, as well as making sure to have as many safety precautions as needed.

The council meeting will still be live streamed for anyone who is uncomfortable attending in person.

