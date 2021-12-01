Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Asking For Public Input on Parking Recommendations Downtown

Nick UrsiniDec. 1 2021

The Brainerd Parking Commission recommended eight possible ideas regarding parking in and around the downtown area.

According to the release, the eight suggestions are as follows:

  1. Increase the rates for leased lots to a level commensurate with what the private sector may offer and increase rates by five percent each year to adjust with inflation.

  2. Implement parking meters between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM. Initially allowing the first 15 minutes of parking for free, along Laurel St. and between South 6th St. and South 8th St. and along South 7th St. between Front St. and Maple St.

3.Designate 90 percent of the net revenue generated by downtown parking meters and leased spaces from downtown programs and improvements and transfer these funds to the EDA for implementation.

  1. Update downtown kiosks in a manner that matches the aesthetics of the downtown and implement way-finding in and around the downtown area to guide visitors and residents alike to the various amenities in and around downtown.

5.Update the city’s ordinances to require property owners in and around downtown to identify off-street areas where their tenants (commercial and residential) will park.

  1. Charge the EDA with the task of developing a marketing strategy and list the Front St. lot, Laurel St. lot and City Hall lot for redevelopment.

  2. Continue to take steps to make areas in and around downtown a much more pedestrian friendly place, including improvements such as alley lighting and aesthetic improvements, additional benches, picnic tables, bike racks, designated bike lanes and green spaces.

  3. Implement a targeted informational and educational campaign to inform and educate the property owners, business owners,s residential tenants, and patriots in and around the downtown area of any recommendations the Brainerd City Council chooses to implement to ensure communication between the city and property owners.

The Brainerd City Council will take public comments during the next city council meeting on Monday, December 6 at 7:30 PM.

If you cannot attend in person, you can submit comments to Community Development Director David Chanski.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Cragun’s Expansion Project Continues During Winter Months

Brainerd Lakes Area Giving Back with “Bites for Lights” Campaign

Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park Project Acquires Land from Brainerd School Board

One Teen Dead, Another Injured in ATV Crash Near Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.