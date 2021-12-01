Brainerd City Council Asking For Public Input on Parking Recommendations Downtown

The Brainerd Parking Commission recommended eight possible ideas regarding parking in and around the downtown area.
According to the release, the eight suggestions are as follows:
Increase the rates for leased lots to a level commensurate with what the private sector may offer and increase rates by five percent each year to adjust with inflation.
Implement parking meters between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM. Initially allowing the first 15 minutes of parking for free, along Laurel St. and between South 6th St. and South 8th St. and along South 7th St. between Front St. and Maple St.
3.Designate 90 percent of the net revenue generated by downtown parking meters and leased spaces from downtown programs and improvements and transfer these funds to the EDA for implementation.
Update downtown kiosks in a manner that matches the aesthetics of the downtown and implement way-finding in and around the downtown area to guide visitors and residents alike to the various amenities in and around downtown.
5.Update the city’s ordinances to require property owners in and around downtown to identify off-street areas where their tenants (commercial and residential) will park.
Charge the EDA with the task of developing a marketing strategy and list the Front St. lot, Laurel St. lot and City Hall lot for redevelopment.
Continue to take steps to make areas in and around downtown a much more pedestrian friendly place, including improvements such as alley lighting and aesthetic improvements, additional benches, picnic tables, bike racks, designated bike lanes and green spaces.
Implement a targeted informational and educational campaign to inform and educate the property owners, business owners,s residential tenants, and patriots in and around the downtown area of any recommendations the Brainerd City Council chooses to implement to ensure communication between the city and property owners.
The Brainerd City Council will take public comments during the next city council meeting on Monday, December 6 at 7:30 PM.
If you cannot attend in person, you can submit comments to Community Development Director David Chanski.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
About Us
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Brainerd City Council Asking For Public Input on Parking Recommendations Downtown
The Brainerd Parking Commission recommended eight possible ideas regarding parking in and around the downtown area.
According to the release, the eight suggestions are as follows:
Implement parking meters between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM. Initially allowing the first 15 minutes of parking for free, along Laurel St. and between South 6th St. and South 8th St. and along South 7th St. between Front St. and Maple St.
3.Designate 90 percent of the net revenue generated by downtown parking meters and leased spaces from downtown programs and improvements and transfer these funds to the EDA for implementation.
5.Update the city’s ordinances to require property owners in and around downtown to identify off-street areas where their tenants (commercial and residential) will park.
Continue to take steps to make areas in and around downtown a much more pedestrian friendly place, including improvements such as alley lighting and aesthetic improvements, additional benches, picnic tables, bike racks, designated bike lanes and green spaces.
Implement a targeted informational and educational campaign to inform and educate the property owners, business owners,s residential tenants, and patriots in and around the downtown area of any recommendations the Brainerd City Council chooses to implement to ensure communication between the city and property owners.
The Brainerd City Council will take public comments during the next city council meeting on Monday, December 6 at 7:30 PM.
If you cannot attend in person, you can submit comments to Community Development Director David Chanski.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.
By — Nick Ursini
Related Posts
Cragun’s Expansion Project Continues During Winter Months
Brainerd Lakes Area Giving Back with “Bites for Lights” Campaign
Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park Project Acquires Land from Brainerd School Board
One Teen Dead, Another Injured in ATV Crash Near Brainerd