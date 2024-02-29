Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Approves Contract for Street Workers

Sammy HolladayFeb. 29 2024

The Brainerd City Council has approved the wage contract for the street workers in Brainerd. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 represents Brainerd’s street division employees.

The contract negotiations started back in October. The council unanimously approved a three-year contract, and they’re pleased with a relatively short negotiation process. With other negotiations taking place, the council says they want to make sure everyone is taken care of.

“We’re dealing with our employees. The council wants to treat them fairly, no question about that,” said Patrick Wussow, interim city administrator. “We have other union negotiations going on right now. There are seven bargaining units and one non bargaining unit that the city has. We hope we can all work together to make Brainerd a better community.”

Per the contract terms, the street workers will receive raises every January and July 1st from 2024 through 2026. Those raises range from 2% to 3.75%.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Related Posts

Teacher Contract Negotiations a Heated Topic at Bemidji School Board Meeting

Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Heading to Section Semis with Win Over Sauk Rapids-Rice

Short-Term Rental Guidelines Still Up for Debate in Brainerd

Brainerd Hosts Section 8AA Boys’ Swimming & Diving Prelims

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.