Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Chocolate Shop Helps Create Family Time Through Gingerbread Houses

Lakeland News — Dec. 21 2021

The winter solstice, the day with the shortest amount of daylight, was Tuesday. If you blinked, you might’ve missed it, but parents are used to that. One day they’re bringing their child into the world, then they blink and they’re all grown up.

At Fancy Pants Chocolates in Brainerd on Tuesday, kids and their parents got a chance to build gingerbread houses together as a chance to bond with one another and to celebrate the holiday season. On the shortest day of the year, it provided a lot of time for an experience families won’t soon forget.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Red Lake Nation College Celebrating Winter Solstice with “Light the Night”

Biden to Pledge 500M Free COVID-19 Tests to Counter Omicron

Laporte School Hosts “Gift of Giving” Holiday Shop for Students

2 Juveniles Arrested for Threats of School Violence in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.