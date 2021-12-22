Brainerd Chocolate Shop Helps Create Family Time Through Gingerbread Houses
The winter solstice, the day with the shortest amount of daylight, was Tuesday. If you blinked, you might’ve missed it, but parents are used to that. One day they’re bringing their child into the world, then they blink and they’re all grown up.
At Fancy Pants Chocolates in Brainerd on Tuesday, kids and their parents got a chance to build gingerbread houses together as a chance to bond with one another and to celebrate the holiday season. On the shortest day of the year, it provided a lot of time for an experience families won’t soon forget.
