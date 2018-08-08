Brainerd Celebrates History With Four Days Of Events

Brainerd History Week starts tomorrow and runs for four days through Sunday. This year’s events focus on showcasing the Mississippi River and West Brainerd and tours and activities are being offered for the whole family.

Events will be taking place all across Brainerd with the week kicking off tomorrow at the Northern Pacific Center, the renovated historic railroad building complex in Eastern Brainerd. Tours of the buildings will be offered every half hour with food trucks on site.

“We’ve got a couple of tour guides here running through the buildings every half hour. All of the events in regards to Brainerd History Week are free for the public, with the exception of one thing which is the community bike ride that’s being held on Saturday,” said Holly Holm who is on the Brainerd History Week Committee. “We’re just really excited to be showing off our beautiful history of the Brainerd Lakes Area and we’re expecting large crowds this year.”

Throughout the week there will be free history walks being offered downtown, at Evergreen Cemetery, in Lum Park, and by the Mississippi River. Central Lakes College will also celebrate their 80th anniversary as part of History Heek with a celebration taking place on Friday.

“We really enjoy having kids participate in these tours that we have going on. Kids have a way of asking really great questions and it certainly makes the adults think differently about how things were or differently in that what could we do to improve things going forward,” added Holm. “So bring the family. Bring everybody and bring your neighbors, bring your friends and enjoy the week.”

For more information on Brainerd History Week and to see a schedule of events, visit the www.ci.brainerd.mn.us.