Brainerd Boys Swimming & Diving Boast High Expectations For Young Roster

The Brainerd Boys Swimming & Diving team opened the 20-23-24 season firing on all cylinders, taking down the likes of Bemidji, Sauk Rapids, and also winning their own Holiday Invitational.

Boasting a new look roster with only two returning members from last year’s Class 2-A state meet lineup, the Warriors are counting on their newfound youth to make big-time contributions and the veterans to lead the way.

The boys are not only navigating a new roster, but also a new section with Sauk Rapids joining Section 8 2A after placing top 5 in Class 1A last year.

Coach Zemke’s looking for the added depth to fill the gaps the four college-bound swimmers from last year’s state roster left.

As the team still works out relay rosters moving forward, it’ll inevitably fall on the young guns to help propel the Warriors back to Class 2A State meet.

