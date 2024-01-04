Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Boys Swimming & Diving Boast High Expectations For Young Roster

Miles WalkerJan. 3 2024

The Brainerd Boys Swimming & Diving team opened the 20-23-24 season firing on all cylinders, taking down the likes of Bemidji, Sauk Rapids, and also winning their own Holiday Invitational.

Boasting a new look roster with only two returning members from last year’s Class 2-A state meet lineup, the Warriors are counting on their newfound youth to make big-time contributions and the veterans to lead the way.

The boys are not only navigating a new roster, but also a new section with Sauk Rapids joining Section 8 2A after placing top 5 in Class 1A last year.

Coach Zemke’s looking for the added depth to fill the gaps the four college-bound swimmers from last year’s state roster left.

As the team still works out relay rosters moving forward, it’ll inevitably fall on the young guns to help propel the Warriors back to Class 2A State meet.

 

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys Swimming & Diving Undefeated, Prepping for CLC Conference Championship

Jump On In! Brainerd Community Celebrates Opening of New Aquatic Center

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.