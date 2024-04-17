Brainerd Boys’ Golf Hoping Deep Roster Nets Different Results

Brainerd boys’ golf is one more good night of sleep away from their season kick-off.

Now under new management with Tim Johnson following longtime coach Brian Wallace’s departure, the team is looking to exorcise the demons of past years after finishing in second and fourth place at the past two Section 8AAA tournaments.

And as the Warriors are going through final preparations before their season begins, the roster looks different than in any previous year.

“I think the size of the team almost doubled,” explained captain Marty Timmons. “So it’s been a lot more kids are trying out and, you know, it’s a lot of competitiveness ’cause we brought up some kids from middle school, so they’re pretty good and a lot of good freshmen. There’s a lot of young competition, but keeps everybody in the game, so it’s enjoyable.”

While the team has never had this much youth, you would never be able to tell based on their play.

“Yeah, I think just the maturity, there’s guys who can step up and, you know, play good on any day,” added captain Ryan Kennedy.

That maturity, as well as a collective unity among the squad, has made Coach Johnson’s job a lot easier.

“As a team, they’re really pulling together and helping each other out,” said Johnson. “And when we go out and play, you know, it’s not by ability, it’s not by class. It’s, okay, us four guys are going to go out and play. We’re going to help that individual out if they need help, telling them about the rules, kind of the format of how high school golf and tournaments and stuff works.”

With the Brainerd boys seemingly all in the right head space, Coach Johnson has been able to focus more on performance. The biggest thing he’s having them hone in on ahead of Thursday’s openers is the short game.

“I think this year we’ve got more, a lot more help on our swing and a lot of more putting stuff,” said captain Ryan Gerlich. “We had a huge match tomorrow and we just can’t wait to win.”

But tomorrow’s just another stepping stone for the Warriors as they continue working towards their ultimate goals.

“I think all of us are really determined to get – win that section,” emphasized captain Alex Asche. “We’ve been super close the past two years, and I know for me and a couple other guys, we have a sour taste in my mouth after last year, not performing to the level that we wanted to. And I think that’s going to drive us a lot and hopefully win in the section this year.”

Brainerd boys’ golf will play their first match of the season on the morning of Thursday, April 18 at the Pines in Nisswa. They’ll square off with a host of teams, including Bemidji, Crosby-Ironton, and the invitational’s host, Pequot Lakes.