Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Boys Basketball Led By Depth and Chemistry

Chaz MootzJan. 12 2022

Last winter, the Brainerd boys basketball team had a breakout season that was highlighted by a 14-game win streak in the regular season. What the Warriors didn’t do was win in the postseason. Brainerd was upset on their home court by Moorhead in the Section 8AAAA semifinals.

This year, the Warriors are off to another quick start, currently sitting at 6-2 on the season. Brainerd is hoping that their chemistry, along with their depth, will help them get wins in the playoffs in 2022.

By — Chaz Mootz

